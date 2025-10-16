 Big Cabinet Reshuffle: All 16 Gujarat Ministers Resign; New Cabinet To Take Oath On 17 October
Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel | Twitter@CMOGuj

Gandhinagar: In a major cabinet reshuffle, all 16 Gujarat ministers, except Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel resigned from the state cabinet on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet will take place on Friday at 11:30 Am at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Chief Minister Patel will reportedly meet Governor Acharya Devvrat later tonight to formally submit the resignations.

HM Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda To Be Present At Oath Ceremony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's national president JP Nadda, are expected to be present at the oath ceremony. All BJP MLAs have also been asked to be in Gandhinagar by Thursday.

Gujarat has a 182-member assembly and can have 27 ministers or 15 per cent of the total strength of the house.

