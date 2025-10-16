Big Cabinet Reshuffle: All 16 Gujarat Ministers Resign; New Cabinet To Take Oath On 17 October

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel | Twitter@CMOGuj

Gandhinagar: In a major cabinet reshuffle, all 16 Gujarat ministers, except Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel resigned from the state cabinet on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet will take place on Friday at 11:30 Am at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Chief Minister Patel will reportedly meet Governor Acharya Devvrat later tonight to formally submit the resignations.

Gujarat may get around 10 new ministers in the upcoming cabinet expansion, a senior BJP leader earlier told news agency PTI, adding that nearly half of the present ministers are likely to be replaced.

Reportedly, ministers such as Dharmendrasinh, Rishikesh Patel, Mukesh Patel, and Bhupendrasinh Chudasama are likely to retain their ministries, while others such as Kanubhai Desai (Finance), Raghavji Patel (Agriculture), Kunvarji Bavaliya (Water Supply), and Murubhai Bera (Tourism) could be replaced.

HM Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda To Be Present At Oath Ceremony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's national president JP Nadda, are expected to be present at the oath ceremony. All BJP MLAs have also been asked to be in Gandhinagar by Thursday.

Gujarat has a 182-member assembly and can have 27 ministers or 15 per cent of the total strength of the house.