Rajasthan: First consignment of 4.63 lakh doses of COVD-19 vaccine arrives in state; priest performs puja



With the nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus beginning from January 16, the first consignment of 4.63 lakh doses of vaccines arrived in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The state has received 20,000 doses of Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech and 5.43 lakh doses of Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

The vaccines were transported by air and the consignment was unloaded at the Jaipur airport and taken to the state drug store centre in Adarsh Nagar area of the city under police escort.