Rajasthan farmers march to Delhi; demands govt purchase 40% of their produce at MSP

Farmers from the Dudu block of Rajasthan have started a march to Delhi along with their produce of gram (chana) in tractors. The farmers under the banner of Kisan Mahapanchayat are demanding that the government purchase 40% of their produce at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The government has till now purchased 25% of produce as per Government of India guidelines. The directives further say that state governments can purchase extra 15% at their own resources. The farmers claim that they face a loss of Rs 1,200 per quintal if they sell it to traders. Rajasthan government has written to the Union Government to increase the purchase limit to 50%.