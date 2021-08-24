Rajasthan: Ex-minister Mahipal Maderna granted bail in Bhanwari Devi case

Former minister and veteran Congress leader Mahipal Maderna has been granted bail today after almost ten years in the Bhanwari Devi abduction and murder case. The ex-minister is the main accused of the case. He was already out on interim bail on health grounds and had moved fresh application for permanent bail.

Justice Dinesh Mehta granted bail to 5 other accused of the case including Amarchand (husband of Bhanwari Devi) Shahabuddin, Bishnaram Bishnoi, Kailash jakhar and Baldev also along with Maderna.

With this, all the 16 accused of the case have been granted bail except Indra Bishnoi, who has yet to move the bail application.

Before this, Malkhan Singh Bishnoi had been granted bail on August 10. All these accused had moved high court after the trial court had rejected their bail applications.

It is to note that Bhanwari Devi abduction and murder case had created a political row in Rajasthan ten years ago when a minister and an MLA had to go to jail.

It may be noted that Bhanwari Devi was an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife at a sub center in Jaliwara village in Jodhpur and had gone missing in September 2011.

Her husband Amarchand, who was later found to be involved in the case, had alleged that she was abducted at the behest of Mahipal Maderna, who at that time was the state water resources minister.

When the CD of Maderna with Bhanwari came out in public domain, Maderna was sacked by chief minister Ashok Gehlot and later, on December 2, 2012, he was arrested by the CBI.

