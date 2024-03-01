 Rajasthan: ED Busts Fake Call Centre Racket; Accused Arrested For Defrauding US Citizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: ED Busts Fake Call Centre Racket; Accused Arrested For Defrauding US Citizens

Rajasthan: ED Busts Fake Call Centre Racket; Accused Arrested For Defrauding US Citizens

The accused scammed foreign nationals in the guise of loans at a cheaper rate of interest.

ANIUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a person in a case relating to fake call centers in different parts of India for defrauding foreign nationals (USA citizens) in the guise of loans at a cheaper rate of interest, the agency said on Friday.

Officials from Rajasthan's Jaipur Zonal Office of the agency arrested the accused, Rafiq Khan, in the case. Khan was absconding and was intercepted at Jaipur Airport while he was trying to flee from the country to Sharjah (United Arab Emirates). He was one of the co-conspirators behind the running of the fake call centres.

This was the fourth arrest in the case. Earlier, the ED Jaipur Zonal Office had arrested three accused persons, namely Shahanawaz Ahmed Jeelani, Vipin Kumar Sharma and Viraj Singh Kuntal, in this case, who are presently under judicial custody. The prosecution complaints were already filed by the Directorate on August 24 last year.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Cyber Cops Successfully Recover ₹16 Lakh Lost By 35-Yr Old Woman In Online Stock...
article-image

ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on the basis of First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by Rajasthan Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Operation Group, Jaipur, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Information Technology (Amended) Act, 2008.

As per the ED investigation, there was a well-planned conspiracy by the accused persons to defraud foreign nationals by opening virtual call centers and bank accounts in the US that were being operated from Jaipur, Mohali, Mathura and other parts of India.

Read Also
Gurugram: 3 Kotak Bank Managers Held For Abetting Cyber Fraud
article-image

"The proceeds of crime generated had been routed through various Indian and foreign bank accounts opened in the names of accused persons and shell companies registered by them. The proceeds of crime were ultimately invested in the properties in order to project them as genuine and untainted," said the ED in a statement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Surat Diamond Bourse: The Dream That Became A Ghost Building

Surat Diamond Bourse: The Dream That Became A Ghost Building

Rajasthan: ED Busts Fake Call Centre Racket; Accused Arrested For Defrauding US Citizens

Rajasthan: ED Busts Fake Call Centre Racket; Accused Arrested For Defrauding US Citizens

'Bag Left By Customer, Clear Case Of Bomb Blast': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya On Explosion At Bengaluru's...

'Bag Left By Customer, Clear Case Of Bomb Blast': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya On Explosion At Bengaluru's...

Punjab: AAP Worker Gurpreet Singh Gopi Shot Dead In His Car In Tarn Taran By Unidentified...

Punjab: AAP Worker Gurpreet Singh Gopi Shot Dead In His Car In Tarn Taran By Unidentified...

Goa News: 'Opposition Trying To Divide Goa Using Airports' Says Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte

Goa News: 'Opposition Trying To Divide Goa Using Airports' Says Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte