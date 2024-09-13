Rajasthan: ED Attaches Properties Worth ₹26.59 Lakh In 2021 REET Paper Leak Case; Cash And Bank Assets Seized From Key Accused

ED attaches properties of culprits of question paper leak in Rajasthan | Representational Image

Jaipur: Taking a major action in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher. (REET) paper leak case of 2021, the Enforcement Directorate. (ED) has attached the properties of two main culprits of paper leak gang.

According to the ED sources, Ramkripal Meena and Pradeep Parashar, the main accused attested in the REET paper leak case, have got movable and immovable assets of about Rs 26.59 lakh.

Rs 10 lakh 89 thousand 259 have been confiscated from the four bank accounts of Ramkripal Meena and Pradeep Parashar, Apart from this, ED has seized cash of Rs 13 lakh from three other culprits of the case.

The ADG of Rajasthan police Special Operation Group VK Singh said that the case of paper leak was registered in Gangapur City police station in the year 2021. The matter is being investigated by SOG and 131 accused, including Ramkripal Meena and Pradeep Parashar have been arrested in the case until now.

Busting the case, the SOG had revealed that question paper of REET was sold for Rs 1.25 crore. It was taken out from the strong room and was leaked to around 50 coaching centers of Jaipur, Jalore, Sirohi, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Dausa, Karauli.