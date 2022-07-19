e-Paper Get App

Rajasthan: Driver charred to death, 2 injured in collision of trucks in Barmer

According to police, the incident occurred near the Jalikheda bus stand at midnight and both the trucks caught fire after the collision.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative

Two trucks collided in Rajasthan's Barmer district leading to the driver of one of the vehicles being charred to death, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred near the Jalikheda bus stand at midnight and both the trucks caught fire after the collision.

While locals rescued two people, one of the truck drivers, Ramaram (32), got stuck inside the vehicle and died, they said, adding the injured are being treated at a district hospital.

The highway remained closed for nearly four hours, they said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaRajasthan: Driver charred to death, 2 injured in collision of trucks in Barmer

RECENT STORIES

National Moon Day 2022: Here are some interesting facts about Moon you should know

National Moon Day 2022: Here are some interesting facts about Moon you should know

'It will be an example for others': Aslam Sher Khan on Judgment against Narinder Batra

'It will be an example for others': Aslam Sher Khan on Judgment against Narinder Batra

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speakar Rahul Narvekar meets PM Modi

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speakar Rahul Narvekar meets PM Modi

1st Test: Opener Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan's chase of 342 for win over Sri Lanka

1st Test: Opener Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan's chase of 342 for win over Sri Lanka

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis