Rajasthan Dausa Rape: 'Victim was raped, strangulated and her body was dumped in well,' says ADG, Ravi Prakash Meharda

After two accused in the Rajasthan's Dausa rape case have been arrested, ADG, Ravi Prakash Meharda confirmed that both the victim and accused are from the same village. 'Victim was raped, strangulated and her body was dumped in an abandoned well by accused men who gave her a lift. 2 of them identified and probe is underway,' added Meharda.

He also said that earlier a missing person report was filed on April 24 by a 35-year-old woman's family members as she didn't reach her village after leaving from Jaipur. Police initiated the enquiry and found that woman was raped.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the gang rape and murder of a 35-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said.

This is the second arrest in the case.

The woman was going to her maternal home from Jaipur and took a lift, following which the accused allegedly raped her and then dumped her body in a well on Saturday, police said.

Kaluram, the main accused in the kidnapping, gang-rape and murder case, was arrested on Monday while Sanju was apprehended on Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dausa, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, said.

He said that a case has been registered against them under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (d) (gang rape), 302 (murder) and 366 (kidnapping).

BJP state president Satish Poonia has constituted a five-member committee under the leadership of the deputy leader of opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, Rajendra Rathore, to submit a report on the matter in three days.

Rathore, who reached Dausa with his team, while talking to reporters, demanded that the state government give compensation to the victim's family immediately and take steps to prevent such incidents.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 07:23 PM IST