Rajasthan Dalit boy death: Private schools asked to submit 'no caste discrimination' affidavits

9-year-old Dalit boy beaten to death by teacher for touching 'water pot' | File Photo

Following the incident of the death of a Dalit boy in Rajasthan's Jalore last week, the state government has decided to ask all private schools to submit affidavits of no cast discrimination. The government will also launch a social harmony campaign in the state regarding the same.

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Tikaram Julie said, "the government will take an affidavit from all the new schools that there would be no discrimination in the arrangement of drinking water, eating and sitting of the children in their school."

"Besides this, departments have been asked to strictly follow the SC-ST Prevention of Atrocity Act and Protection of Civil Rights Act. It has advised holding meetings of the Vigilance and Monitoring Committee at the sub-divisional level and review meetings to be held every three months," added the minister.

The government will also launch a social harmony campaign in the state with various departments and public representatives.

Notably, the issue of the Dalit boy's death after he was mercilessly beaten up by a private school teacher for allegedly touching the 'water pot', has become a matter of concern for Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot as his government is being targeted by his own party leaders over the issue.

The Chairman of the State for Scheduled Cast Commission Khiladi Ram Bairwa has raised the issue of discrimination in giving financial support in this case. "In the case of Kanhiya Lal (beheading case of Udaipur), the state government had given Rs 50 lakh and a government job to his kins, why the same has not been done in this case and why the Pradesh Congress was asked to give Rs 20 lakh to the victim’s family?" asked Bairwa. "The government should follow a uniform policy in giving financial support," he added.

In the meantime, the government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) of police to investigate the case. The additional SP of Sirohi will lead the SIT.