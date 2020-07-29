Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: Raj Guv Kalraj Mishra returns Ghelot's proposal to convene Assembly Session

Raj Guv Kalraj Mishra returns proposal to convene Assembly Session
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra returns the proposal to convene the Assembly Session, to CM Ashok Gehlot. The Governor has not given the approval for the Session yet.
BSP moves HC, challenges merger of party MLAs with Cong in Rajasthan
The Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the merger of six its party MLAs with the ruling Congress in the state. Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha had won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets.They defected to the Congress in September 2019. BSP state president Bhagwan Singh Baba said, "We have today filed a writ petition in the high court against the merger of BSP MLAs with the Congress".
Rebel Cong MLA moves HC for quashing SOG FIR against him
Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma has moved the Rajasthan High Court seeking quashing of an FIR against him in connection with the audio tapes case dealing with an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. The MLA, who is in the Sachin Pilot camp, on Tuesday moved the court, alternatively demanding the transfer of the investigation into the case to the National Investigation Agency from the Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan police. The SOG had registered the FIR against Sharma on July 17 on charges of sedition (124 A) and criminal conspiracy (120 B) under the Indian Penal Code.
