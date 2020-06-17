Rajasthan crime: Six people arrested for forcing boy to drink urine from a shoe

The lodged an FIR in Sumerpur of Pali district. Moving into action Sumerpur police arrested Lakshmanram, Jawanram, Bheemaram, Nawanram, Dagaram and the minir, whose identity has not been revealed.

According to Sumerpur station house in-charge Ravindra Singh Khinchi, the victim was abducted from Shivganj in Pali district on June 11. The accused had come in a white car and forcefully taken him away. He was then taken to a field where he was thrashed and forced to drink urine. When he asked for water he was given water in a shoe.

Later he was taken to the house of one of the arrested accused Lakshmanram. His uncle and brother who came looking for him were tied to a tree and tortured all night. They were all released when the victim's family paid Rs 5,000 in the morning.

The police are investigating the matter. More arrests are likely soon.