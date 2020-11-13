Rajasthan: Cow injured after eating food laced with explosives in Pali district

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a cow was badly injured after allegedly being fed explosives in Pali district of Rajasthan.

The incident took place in Guda Mokham Singh village of Pali district on Wednesday and the wounded cow was admitted to the Jadan veterinary hospital for treatment.

The incident triggered outrage among cow vigilante groups such as the Gauputra Sena, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal which condemned the incident and demanded action against the perpetrators.

Gauputra Sena workers lodged a case against unknown persons in the Siriyari police station on Thursday.

Siriyari police station SHO Suresh Sharan said investigation is underway.

"One person Puran Singh found the cow with its lower jaw broken and transported it to the hospital," Sharan said.

He said the cow was injured after eating some food items stuffed with potassium.

"Farmers place food items stuffed with potassium inside to keep away pigs and boars which try to eat their crop. The potassium causes a small blast which drives away the pigs," said Sharan.

He said the cow had apparently eaten one of these food items stuffed with potassium and got injured.

He said police are questioning people in the village to find out from where the cow came from and whether it was fed the explosive or ate it by mistake.

In a similar incident in Kerala in April this year, an elephant had died after accidentally eating explosives stuffed in pineapples. The incident had led to a public outcry and three persons were arrested.