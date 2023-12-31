Rajasthan: Congress Reaches Election Commission To Oppose Ministership To BJP's Surendra Pal Singh; Alleges Violation of Model Code |

Congress has complained to the Election Commission against the ministership of BJP candidate Surendra Pal Singh TT from Shri Karanpur in Rajasthan. Congress has demanded the cancellation of TT's candidature, terming it a violation of the model code of conduct.

Surendra Pal Singh TT

BJP candidate from Shri Karanpur, Surendra Pal Singh TT, has been made Minister of State in the cabinet expansion of the BJP government of Rajasthan on Saturday. Elections are to be held in Shri Karanpur on January 5 because the polling here was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kunnar at the time of the elections.

Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara said, 'voting is on January 5 in Shri Karanpur, and before that, an attempt has been made to woo the voters by administering the oath of office to BJP candidate Surendra Pal TT. BJP neither follows the Constitution nor the Election Commission. The Central Government had passed a bill to weaken the Election Commission. They are keeping all democratic traditions and rules at bay.'

Rajendra Rathore counters Congress's objection

Countering Congress's objection, former leader of the opposition Rajendra Rathore said that under the provisions of Article 164 (4) of the Constitution, any person has the right to hold the post of minister for 6 months without being elected. According to this constitutional provision, any person can be administered the oath of office by the Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister. After that, he must win the assembly elections within 6 months. 'The oath taken as per the Third Schedule of the Constitution is not a violation of any kind of code of conduct.

Dozens of ministers had contested elections while holding ministerial posts in the previous governments; hence, the oath taken by Surendrapal Singh TT as Minister of State is by the provisions of the Constitution,' said Rathore.