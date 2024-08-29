Rajasthan: Congress MLA Rafiq Khan Brutally Assaulted With Punches & Slaps By Veteran CRPF Jawan In Jaipur; VIDEO

Scuffle breaks out between the Congress MLA Rafiq Khan and veteran CRPF Jawan | Screengrab from X video

Annoyed with not being heard, a former CRPF jawan has attacked the Congress MLA Rafiq Khan in Jaipur on Thursday. The MLA was leaving for Assembly, while sitting in the car, the accused Jawan approached the MLA and beat him up. The Jawan has been taken in the custody by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of police Anit Kumar said that the attacker has been identified as Vikas Jakha who is a former CRPF Jawan. He came running to the MLA's house while he was leaving and started assaulting him. The police have taken the accused into the custody and investigation is on.

Shocking video coming from Rajasthan: Congress MLA Rafiq Khan's goons assaulted a Shaurya Chakra awardee CRPF veteran when he tried to confront the MLA.



As per his statement, the MLA was harassing his wife for a long time. pic.twitter.com/GHhJIz060x — Mishraji 🚩🚩😎 (@R_Mishraji) August 29, 2024

The accused is the husband of a government health worker and wanted to express his problem, but when the MLA did not listen, he got angry and attacked.

While the MLA Rafiq Khan said "after holding a public hearing, I was coming out of the house and sitting in the car At that very moment a man came and put his hand around my neck. First he tried to press my neck and then hit my chest hard. The reason is not known yet. I have handed him over to the police.