MP Updates: Rajasthan Joins State In Developing Krishna Gaman Path; VIDEO Of Congress MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria Wielding Sword Goes Viral

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said his state and Madhya Pradesh will jointly develop Shri Krishna Gaman Path for promoting cultural religious places associated with the deity.

Sharma was speaking to reporters in Ujjain, where he arrived to pray at the revered Lord Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country.

"I have come to the land of Krishna's education from his birth place Braj Bhoomi. Today the Madhya Pradesh chief minister and I announced to make Shri Krishna Gaman Path, the road which Lord Krishna traversed. The move will further strengthen the centuries-old cultural and social relations between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," Sharma said.

Sharma said he prayed at Giriraj Ji temple in the morning.

Jabalpur: Congress MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria Wields Sword In Janmashtami Celebrations

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Congress MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria wielding a sword during a Janmashtami celebration has gone viral on social media on Monday.

The video shows the MLA performing a sword-wielding stunt at an akhara (traditional wrestling arena) event, which left the audience in awe.

Watch the video here:-

This isn't the first time MLA Ghanghoria has showcased his skills; a video of him demonstrating his lathi (stick) skills during Nag Panchami also went viral earlier.

The sword-wielding display during the Janmashtami procession is attracting huge attention from the netizens.