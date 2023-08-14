Rajasthan: Congress Media President Pawan Kheda Calls PM Modi 'Man With Demon Mentality' | File pic

Jaipur: Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament, Pawan Kheda, the President of Congress Media and Publicity Department, labeled PM Modi as 'a person with a demonic mentality'.

He endorsed the statement made by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who referred to BJP supporters and voters as demons during a public meeting in Haryana on Sunday. Kheda remarked, "I agree that the ongoing conflict in the country is between demons and humans."

Kheda refers to Manipur crisis in PM Modi's speech

Pawan Kheda was in Jaipur on Monday and while engaging with the media, he said, "We observed the proceedings in Parliament and listened to the Prime Minister's 2-hour-and-13-minute-long speech, during which he was laughing. Amidst trivial jokes and slogans, incidents of women being raped in Manipur were unfolding. In such a context, if this behavior isn't indicative of a demonic mentality, then what is?"

Referring to the Prime Minister as a propagandist, Kheda accused him of maintaining silence on pressing issues.

"Will PM Modi visit Manipur only at the time of elections?"

"When will the Prime Minister visit Manipur? Will he visit Manipur only at the time of when elections? The Prime Minister goes only to ask for votes but when there is any trouble in the country, the Prime Minister shuts his mouth and eyes. This country needs a responsible prime minister, not a propaganda minister," said Kheda.

While countering Congress leader's statements, the Union Minister and election in charge of Rajasthan BJP, Prahlad Joshi called this the egoist mentality of Congress.

While talking to the media in Jaipur on Monday, Joshi said, "It shows the egoist mentality of Congress leaders. The public is supreme in democracy and should be honored. People voted for Congress for years and now its leaders are calling them demons just because they for voting for BJP."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)