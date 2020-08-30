Rajasthan: Congress leader Ajay Maken to reach Jaipur for his first visit as state in-charge today

Ajay Maken, the newly appointed state in charge for Congress in Rajasthan will reach Jaipur on Sunday evening for a three-day visit. Maken was appointed after removal of Avinash Pande from the post. Maken is scheduled to hold extensive meetings with party functionaries over three days from Monday to Wednesday.
Maken is scheduled to leave Delhi at 11 am on Sunday and expected to reach Kukas on the outskirts of Jaipur city at around five pm. He will be welcomed by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara, former vice president Mumtaz Maseeh, chief whip Mahesh Joshi, transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and other party functionaries and legislators.
Incidentally, Kukas is the same place where the Hotel Fairmont is situated. Congress had put up its MLAs here to prevent the government from being toppled. He is scheduled to meet former state presidents and senior party leaders on Monday, August 31 from 10 am to 5 pm. The meetings will be individual interactions with the leaders and it is believed that Maken will take feedback about the state of party affairs from them.
The new state in charge will meet functionaries from Districts falling under Jaipur division on Tuesday, September 1 and those from districts falling under Ajmer Division on Wednesday, September 2. Total of 50 leaders has been invited from each district. Those who have been called to meet him include AICC members, PCC members, candidates of assembly polls, MLAs, presidents of frontal organisations, chiefs of local bodies and senior leaders. These meetings are scheduled from 11 am to 5 pm.
Maken will meet functionaries from the other five divisions in his next visit.
