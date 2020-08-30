Rajasthan: Congress leader Ajay Maken to reach Jaipur for his first visit as state in-charge today

Incidentally, Kukas is the same place where the Hotel Fairmont is situated. Congress had put up its MLAs here to prevent the government from being toppled. He is scheduled to meet former state presidents and senior party leaders on Monday, August 31 from 10 am to 5 pm. The meetings will be individual interactions with the leaders and it is believed that Maken will take feedback about the state of party affairs from them.

The new state in charge will meet functionaries from Districts falling under Jaipur division on Tuesday, September 1 and those from districts falling under Ajmer Division on Wednesday, September 2. Total of 50 leaders has been invited from each district. Those who have been called to meet him include AICC members, PCC members, candidates of assembly polls, MLAs, presidents of frontal organisations, chiefs of local bodies and senior leaders. These meetings are scheduled from 11 am to 5 pm.

Maken will meet functionaries from the other five divisions in his next visit.