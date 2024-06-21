Rajasthan: Congress Demands Cancellation Of NEET, Gehlot Target NDA Government

Congress Demands Cancellation Of NEET, Gehlot Target NDA Government | X

Former CM Ashok Gehlot, who had faced serious allegations of question paper leak during his government in Rajasthan, has now targeted the BJP led NDA government in the matter of NEET question paper leak and said that despite all the evidence, why the central government is not cancelling the NEET? Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress hold a demonstrated regarding the issue of NEET exam in Jaipur on Friday.

In a social media post Gehlot said" the paper was canceled after accepting irregularities in the UGC-NET conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) but even after evidence of paper leak and dishonesty in NEET, the exam is not being canceled.

“What is the reason that NDA government is not cancelling the examination of a sensitive field like medical, despite irregularities in it? The students accused of the paper leak have confessed that the paper had arrived with them the night before," said Gehlot.

The former CM also accused the BJP of leveling false allegations of paper leak during the Congress government in the state. " In states where the BJP is not in power, when such complaints come, the BJP does misleading propaganda for political gains. But, despite everything being clearly visible here, it is silent," said Gehlot adding that in the assembly elections, many leaders, including the Prime Minister, made false allegations against his government, whereas the truth is that more than 50 papers, including those of the Army Judiciary of BJP ruled states and the Central Government have been leaked. Interstate gangs of paper leaks have become active, which is a matter of concern.

Notably, the question paper leak was a major election issue in Rajasthan during the assembly election and one of the reasons for the party's defeat in the state. More than a dozen incidents of paper leak came to the fore and the government had cancel the exams.

Read Also NEET Counselling Continues Amid Paper Leak Case, SC Confirms

In the meantime, the Congress party held a demonstration demanding the cancellation of NEET in Jaipur on Friday. Addressing the protest, Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara said that the truth of the paper leak mafia in the NEET paper leak has been exposed.

The accused themselves have confessed it. Now there is no doubt left. The government should immediately cancel the NEET exam like UGC-NET. Strict action should be taken against those who compromise the dreams of millions of youth.