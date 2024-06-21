NEET Counselling Continues Amid Paper Leak Case, SC Confirms

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday halted the legal proceedings before multiple High Courts related to the alleged leak of test papers for the NEET-UG 2024. Additionally, the Supreme Court reaffirmed that there will be no interruptions to the examination counselling.

According to Live Law, a petitioner had requested the Supreme Court to hold the counselling sessions on July 8 instead of July 6 and to postpone them by two days.

In a petition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) requested that the Supreme Court hear all relevant pleas from High Courts. In response to a petition alleging that students at the Meghalaya centre wasted 45 minutes during the NEET-UG test, notices were sent to the Centre and the NTA. A total of 1,563 candidates were awarded grace marks and offered the opportunity to repeat the test on June 23. These students have asked to be included in that group. The next hearing is set for July 8.

SC address various NEET UG 2024 exam plea

According to economic times reports, the Supreme Court has been addressing various pleas concerning allegations of paper leaks in the NEET-UG 2024 examination. The vacation bench, consisting of Justice Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti, emphasised the importance of addressing any negligence in the exam process, no matter how minor.

“If there is 0.001 per cent negligence on the part of anyone, it should be thoroughly dealt with. All these matters ought not to be treated as adversarial litigation,” the bench remarked. They stressed the significant effort students put into preparing for these exams and urged the NTA to ensure fairness.

The bench advised the NTA to acknowledge mistakes transparently and take appropriate actions to maintain confidence in their performance. “If there is a mistake, say yes, this is a mistake, and this is the action we are going to take. At least that inspires confidence in your performance,” the court stated, as reported by Economic times.

The Supreme Court, addressing new petitions about alleged malpractices in the May 5 NEET-UG 2024 exam, has demanded a response from the NTA within two weeks. Petitioners are requesting the recall of the NEET-UG 2024 results and calling for a retest, citing paper leakage and exam malpractices.

Earlier, the NTA announced that it would cancel the scorecards of 1,563 candidates who received grace marks due to time loss and allowed them to retake the exam. The NEET-UG, overseen by the NTA, is essential for admissions into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and related courses in institutions across India.