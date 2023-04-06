Rajasthan: Collector prohibits religious flags at public places in Udaipur | representative pic/ Twitter

Jaipur: The Udaipur district administration in Rajasthan has prohibited the hoisting of religious flags at public places in the district for the next two months. The order has been issued under Section 144 of CrPC.

District Magistrate and Collector Tarachand Meena issued these prohibitory orders on Wednesday.

Read Also Why are different opinions about religion considered anti-religious?

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure prohibitory orders imposed

The order reads that during religious events, flags with religious symbols displayed on public property such as government buildings, government undertakings, board-corporation buildings, community buildings, parks, circles built at intersections, electricity-telephone poles, or on the property of other persons without their consent may disrupt law and order and social harmony. Looking at this, under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure prohibitory orders have been imposed to not put the flags with religious symbols in the entire urban and rural areas of the district without prior permission.

Why such orders were passed?

The order is being linked to a case registered against Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham for an alleged provocative statement in a religious public meeting in Udaipur where he allegedly called upon the people to put saffron flags in place of 100 green flags which are installed in the Kumbhalgarh fort of Rajsamand district. After his statement, 5 youths were arrested by the police who reached Kumbhalgarh Fort carrying saffron flags.

However, Collector Tarachand Meena says that the prohibition has nothing to do with Shastri or anyone else.

While the BJP is making it an issue accusing the government of appeasement politics. Lok Sabha member of BJP Diya Kumari said that this order of the Udaipur administration against the religious flag is the latest example of the appeasement policy of the Congress government in Rajasthan. This is an attempt to violate the right of religious freedom of common people in the name of law and order. She demanded to revoke the order immediately.

While the spokesperson of Congress Swarnim Chaturvedi said that it is just an administrative order to maintain law and order in the district. BJP should not make it a sensitive issue.