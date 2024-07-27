Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Announces Reservation For Agniveers In Police, Jail, And Forest Guard Recruitment On Kargil Day

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma |

Jaipur: Following other BJP ruled states Rajasthan has also decided to give reservation to Agniveers in the state. This was announced by CM Bhajanlal Sharma on the occasion of Kargil Day (26th July) late at night.

“The government will give reservation to Agniveers in the state in police, jail guard and forest guard recruitment," said CM bhaja Lal Sharma saluting martyrs on the occasion of Kargil Day.

He said that the government will also give such Agniveers a chance to serve by giving them reservation in police, jail guard and forest guard recruitment in the state so that they can return from the army and work further.

On July 26, along with Rajasthan, the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh have also announced to give reservation to the Agniveers. Haryana and Uttarakhand government have already made this s provision. So far, 8 states have made announcements regarding Agniveer.

Rajasthan is one of the states that sent the maximum number of soldiers in the armed forces, and there are many villages in the Shekhawati region which are known as villages of soldiers. However, the scheme has not been taken well in this region as the BJP had to face defeat in the legislative assembly and the general election in the districts of Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu and Sri Ganganagar where the maximum number of soldier families are living.