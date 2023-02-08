Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot targets BJP, asks for a CBI probe into exam paper leak case in MP

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Jaipur: Talking on the Rajasthan exam paper leak case, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has said that it a ‘nationwide problem’ and attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party challenging it to order a CBI probe in a similar exam paper leak case in Madhya Pradesh.

“In Madhya Pradesh, the examination for the recruitment of National Health Mission has been canceled due to a paper leak. The incidents of paper leaks in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and other states in the past are a matter of serious concern,’ tweeted Gehlot on Wednesday.

He further said that, “there is a need to find a solution to the nationwide problem of paper leaks. Will the Bjp get a CBI inquiry in Madhya Pradesh?’

Gehlot is facing a similar demand by the BJP in Rajasthan. A protest by the BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena lasted for 12 days recently on the issue.

