Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 09:22 PM IST

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot scheduled to reach Delhi on Friday amid cabinet reshuffle talk

Manish Godha
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses during a press conference, in Jaipur | ANI

The much awaited Delhi visit of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is scheduled for today, though he is going to attend the Congress working committee meeting to be held on Saturday but his visit has once again sparked speculation of a cabinet rejig and political appointment in the state.

This is Gehlot's second visit to Delhi in this year and Congress workers and MLAs were eagerly waiting for this as it was believed that the long pending matter of cabinet rejig and political appointments will get momentum only after his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

It is believed that after the CWC meeting Gehlot will meet Congress high command leaders and discuss the matters related to Rajasthan.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 09:22 PM IST
