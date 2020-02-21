Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot presents his second Budget for 2020-21

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, presented the Budget for 2020-21 on Thursday. It is the second budget that Gehlot has presented in his current tenure.
Gehlot listed out sever priorities in the Budget namely Nirogi Rajasthan, prosperous farmer, women, child and elderly welfare, capable labour, education, water and electricity for all, skill and technique enhancement.
He dedicated the Budget to healthy Rajasthan and announced Rs14,437 crore for health services. A Rs1,000 crore fund was announced for Nirogi Rajasthan.
Digital health survey of all citizens, an early intervention centre to ensure early detection and timely treatment of diseases, 5 new medical colleges, cancer registry system to keep track of treatment of all patients were announced in the Budget.
Further an authority to facilitate check on adulteration, laboratory in every district, online reports and fast track courts to ensure speedy action against adulterators were part of announcements for better health.
Gehlot made it a point to mention that the fiscal health of the sate was largely dependent on the Centre. A Rs3,420 crore budget was announced for farmers.
100 new crop mandis, bringing more land under farming, hiring of agricultural equipments and training of farmers in the new techniques and forms of farming and animal husbandry were announced.
A commitment to enhance games and sports would be formed and the CM announced sports competitions would be organised at block and district level to increase participation and facilitate extensive talent search.
