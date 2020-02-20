'Culprits will be punished as per law': Raj CM Ashok Gehlot on 2 Dalits being thrashed

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday termed the torture of two young Dalits in Rajasthan's Nagaur 'horrific incident' and said that the culprits will be punished according to the law.

Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and said: "In the horrific incident in Nagaur, immediate and effective action has been taken and seven accused have been arrested so far. Nobody will be spared. The culprits will be punished according to the law and we will ensure that the victims get justice."