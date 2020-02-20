'Culprits will be punished as per law': Raj CM Ashok Gehlot on 2 Dalits being thrashed

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday termed the torture of two young Dalits in Rajasthan's Nagaur 'horrific incident' and said that the culprits will be punished according to the law.
Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and said: "In the horrific incident in Nagaur, immediate and effective action has been taken and seven accused have been arrested so far. Nobody will be spared. The culprits will be punished according to the law and we will ensure that the victims get justice."
Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had asked his party government in the state to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators to book.
"The recent video of two young Dalit men being brutally tortured in Nagaur, Rajasthan is horrific and sickening. I urge the state Government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice," he said on Twitter.
The video of the two Dalit men being thrashed has become viral on social media. Two Dalits who were allegedly caught stealing money from a two-wheeler agency were beaten up by the showroom staffers in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday. Five persons have been detained in connection with the case.