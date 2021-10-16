Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot met with Congress high command leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday night in Delhi. This was a special and long-awaited meeting to discuss the issues of the Rajasthan Congress, though the state in charge of party Ajay Maken has said 'nothing special had happened in the meeting.'

Ashok Gehlot was in Delhi to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting. After the meeting, a special meeting was arranged in the late evening at the residence of Rahul Gandhi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, organizational secretary KC Venugopal, and the state in charge of the party Ajay Maken were also present in the meeting that lasted for about one and a half-hour.

The issues of cabinet rejig and political appointments in the state are pending for a long time and it was being said that these issues will be resolved only after CM Ashok Gehlot visits Delhi. The Congress workers and MLAs were also waiting eagerly for this visit.

Though Maken did not brief about the meeting and just said that nothing special had happened, but if sources are to be believed the results of the meeting may come out soon as this meeting was supposed to give the final touch to the discussions held earlier in this matter.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 10:38 PM IST