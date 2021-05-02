Rajasthan by-polls: Electors choose kin of deceased MLAs Kiran Maheshwari, Kailash Trivedi, and Bhanvar Lal Megwal

In the by-elections of three Vidhan sabha seats of Rajasthan, voters choose relatives of deceased MLAs on all three seats. Congress won on Sujangarh and Sahada while BJP won on Rajsamad. Regarding seats there is no gain or loss for both the ruling Congress and party in opposition BJP as both of them won on their respective seats but on the political front Congress has an upper hand coz the margin of elected candidates of Congress is much higher than that of elected candidate of BJP.

The by-election of three seats of Rajasthan is closely related to Covid as two of the MLAs Kiran Maheshwari of BJP from Rajasamand and Kailash Trivedi of Congress from Sahada died of Covid-19, while Bhanvar Lal Megwal of Congress from Sujangarh died of acute illness. Both Congress and BJP fielded their relative on these seats. Congress fielded Manoj Meghwal son of Bhanvar Lal Meghwal in Sujangarh who won by a margin of 27583 votes and Gaytridevi wife of Kailash Trivedi in Sahada who scored a victory of 42200 votes over BJP candidate. Similarly in Rajsamand BJP bats on Deepti Maheshwari, daughter of Kiran Maheshwari and Deepti won by a margin of 5310 votes.