Rajasthan by-polls: Electors choose kin of deceased MLAs Kiran Maheshwari, Kailash Trivedi, and Bhanvar Lal Megwal

In the by-elections of three Vidhan sabha seats of Rajasthan, voters choose relatives of deceased MLAs on all three seats. Congress won on Sujangarh and Sahada while BJP won on Rajsamad. Regarding seats there is no gain or loss for both the ruling Congress and party in opposition BJP as both of them won on their respective seats but on the political front Congress has an upper hand coz the margin of elected candidates of Congress is much higher than that of elected candidate of BJP.
The by-election of three seats of Rajasthan is closely related to Covid as two of the MLAs Kiran Maheshwari of BJP from Rajasamand and Kailash Trivedi of Congress from Sahada died of Covid-19, while Bhanvar Lal Megwal of Congress from Sujangarh died of acute illness. Both Congress and BJP fielded their relative on these seats. Congress fielded Manoj Meghwal son of Bhanvar Lal Meghwal in Sujangarh who won by a margin of 27583 votes and Gaytridevi wife of Kailash Trivedi in Sahada who scored a victory of 42200 votes over BJP candidate. Similarly in Rajsamand BJP bats on Deepti Maheshwari, daughter of Kiran Maheshwari and Deepti won by a margin of 5310 votes.
The result of the by-elections will not affect the number of seats of both the parties in the house as both won their respective seats but it has been a great relief for chief minister Ashok Gehlot as he is facing challenges within the party The loss in this election would have pose threats to his government and his chief ministership Party in opposition BJP tried but the defeat on both the seats outranks their small victory. During the election BJP faced became a part of two big controversies. One in Sahada where BJP allegedly forced its rebel candidate to withdraw his nomination and in Rajsamand Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria made derogatory remarks on Maharana Pratap and these controversies affected the results.
