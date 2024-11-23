Rajasthan By-Election Results 2024: BJP Sweeps 5 Of 7 Seats, BAP Emerges 3rd Largest Party In Assembly; VIDEO

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | X

Jaipur: With the impressive score of five out of seven, the ruling BJP has swept the major by-election in Rajasthan. The BJP not only managed to secure its one seat of Salumbar but has snatched three seats from Congress and one from Rashtriya Loktantratmak Party (RLP), which has now left with no representation in the legislative assembly.

Whereas in the tribal dominated areas of South Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP) continued its good performance after the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and managed to retain its seat of Chourasi. Now with four seats, BAP has become the third-largest political party in the assembly after the BJP and Congress.

Rajasthan: BJP state president Madan Rathore says, "The work done by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and the development initiatives by Prime Minister Modi will be affirmed. BJP will form the government in Jharkhand, and our alliance will form the government in Maharashtra as well" pic.twitter.com/piukyWKC5i — IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2024

The ruling BJP has won the seats of Ramgarh, Khinvsar, Deoli-Uniara, Salumber and Jhunjhunu while Congress which had four seats has managed to save one seat of Dousa only. The party had to face a miserable defeat on the seats of Deoli-Uniara and Jhunjhunu and finished at number three on four seats.

However, the victory of Dausa is being considered a big one for the party, as on this seat the party has defeated Jagmohan Meena, brother of minister Kirori Lal Meena.

The election results are being considered a major boost to the CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and party president Madan Rathore as there was no central leadership in this election and former CM Vasundhara Raje was also out of scene.

While, for Congress, the results are a big setback as in Lok Sabha elections with winning 11 out of 25 seats, the party performed quite well on these assembly segments.

In this election, Bharatiya Adivasi Party has emerged as major political force in the tribal belt of South Rajasthan. The party not only retained its seat of Chourasi but gave a tough fight to the BJP in Salumbar as well, where the party candidate trailed in just the final round of counting.

The tally of seats in Rajasthan Assembly

BJP-119, Congress-66, BAP-4, BSP-2, RLD-1, Others-8