Rajasthan Pashu Paricharak 2024: Animal Attendant Admit Cards Out At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The Pashu Paricharak, or Animal Attendant, recruitment exam for 2024 has the admit cards released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RSSB). The RSSB Animal Attendant admit card is available for download on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, for those who have applied for the test.

5934 Animal Attendant positions will be filled during this hiring campaign.

Exam dates: December 1, 2, and 3, 2024

Shift 1: 9 AM to 12 PM

Shift 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

How to download Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Admit Card 2024:

Step 1: Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the RSMSSB's official website.

Step 2: Go to the tab for the admit card.

Step 3: Click the link to download the Animal Attendant test admission card.

Step 4: Click the "get admit card" link on the right-hand side of the page that appears.

Step 5: Choose your birthdate, input your application number, and then type the text that appears.

Step 6: Submit and download the admit card.

Step 7: Take a print out of the admit card for the future reference.

Candidates should visit the RSSB and RSMSSB official websites for additional information.