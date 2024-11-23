 Rajasthan Pashu Paricharak 2024: Animal Attendant Admit Cards Out At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan Pashu Paricharak 2024: Animal Attendant Admit Cards Out At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Rajasthan Pashu Paricharak 2024: Animal Attendant Admit Cards Out At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The Pashu Paricharak, or Animal Attendant, recruitment exam for 2024 has the admit cards released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RSSB).

SimpleUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
article-image

The Pashu Paricharak, or Animal Attendant, recruitment exam for 2024 has the admit cards released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RSSB). The RSSB Animal Attendant admit card is available for download on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, for those who have applied for the test.

5934 Animal Attendant positions will be filled during this hiring campaign.

Exam dates: December 1, 2, and 3, 2024

Shift 1: 9 AM to 12 PM

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Pashu Paricharak 2024: Animal Attendant Admit Cards Out At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here
Rajasthan Pashu Paricharak 2024: Animal Attendant Admit Cards Out At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here
RPF SI 2024: City Exam Slip Out At rrb.digialm.com, Download Now!
RPF SI 2024: City Exam Slip Out At rrb.digialm.com, Download Now!
NIFT 2025 Registration Process Starts At exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT; Apply NOW!
NIFT 2025 Registration Process Starts At exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT; Apply NOW!
Jasprit Bumrah Equals With Kapil Dev For Monumental SENA Countries Record During Perth Test
Jasprit Bumrah Equals With Kapil Dev For Monumental SENA Countries Record During Perth Test

Shift 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Read Also
RPF SI 2024: City Exam Slip Out At rrb.digialm.com, Download Now!
article-image

How to download Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Admit Card 2024:

Step 1: Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the RSMSSB's official website.

Step 2: Go to the tab for the admit card.

Step 3: Click the link to download the Animal Attendant test admission card.

Step 4: Click the "get admit card" link on the right-hand side of the page that appears.

Step 5: Choose your birthdate, input your application number, and then type the text that appears.

Step 6: Submit and download the admit card.

Step 7: Take a print out of the admit card for the future reference.

Candidates should visit the RSSB and RSMSSB official websites for additional information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Pashu Paricharak 2024: Animal Attendant Admit Cards Out At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct...

Rajasthan Pashu Paricharak 2024: Animal Attendant Admit Cards Out At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct...

RPF SI 2024: City Exam Slip Out At rrb.digialm.com, Download Now!

RPF SI 2024: City Exam Slip Out At rrb.digialm.com, Download Now!

NIFT 2025 Registration Process Starts At exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT; Apply NOW!

NIFT 2025 Registration Process Starts At exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT; Apply NOW!

IIM CAT 2024 Tomorrow: Check List Of Prohibited Items, Dress Code & More

IIM CAT 2024 Tomorrow: Check List Of Prohibited Items, Dress Code & More

UPSC ESE 2024 Final Results Announced At upsc.gov.in; 206 Candidates Recommended

UPSC ESE 2024 Final Results Announced At upsc.gov.in; 206 Candidates Recommended