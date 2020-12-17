Rajasthan: Brothers arrested for killing man in illicit relationship with sister

Jaipur: Chittorgarh police have arrested two brothers who killed a man for having an illicit affair with their minor sister.

Police said the two accused, Chetan (24) and Rajesh (23), have admitted to their crime. They told police the deceased, identified as Ishaq Mohammed, was already married with children but was trying to mislead their 17-year-old sister.

The brothers said they had seen their sister with Ishaq on a few occasions and had objected to their relationship. However, despite warnings, the two continued to see each other.

Ishaq, 25, was a shopkeeper in Asavara Mata village near Nimbaheda town. Ishaq’s half burnt body was recovered from the outskirts of the village on Dec 12.