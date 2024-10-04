Rajasthan: BJP's Jawahar Singh Bedham Writes To DGP Proposing Replacement Of Urdu And Persian Language In Police Proceedings With Hindi; VIDEO

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham | PTI

Jaipur: Use of Urdu and Persian words is quite common in police proceedings, but the BJP government in Rajasthan now wants to replace these languages with Hindi. Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham has asked the police headquarters to send a proposal regarding this.

In a letter to the letter Director General of Police, the minister has said that Urdu and Persian words which arr being used in police proceedings are from the Mughal era and common people do not understand them, so send a proposal to replace them with Hindi.

“Urdu and Persian words are commonly used in police proceedings, investigation files, letters and other works. The use of Urdu words has been going on in the police department since the Mughal period because in those times, knowledge of Urdu had to be acquired compulsorily by the rulers and the institutions run by them, but now most of the police staff and common people don't understand these words which leads to distortion of meaning and sometimes delay in justice," said the minister in his letter.

The minister has asked the DGP to suggest alternative Hindi synonyms of Urdu and Persian words that are being used at present and send a proposal to the government to make necessary amendments in the rules.

The Language and Libraries Department of Rajasthan that ensures the use of Hindi in government working has never asked any department to replace Hindi with Urdu and Persian.

“We asked departments to use Hindi instead of English but never asked to replace Hindi with Urdu as most of Urdu words have become common now, however booklets are available of alternative Hindi words,” said an official of the department on anonymity.