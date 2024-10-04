Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 OUT; Direct Link To Check Inside

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 | Representative Image

The results of the computer-based test (CBT) for the Rajasthan Constable Recruitment 2023 have been released by the Rajasthan Police. In order to fill 3578 constable vacancies around the state, the exam was conducted. On the official website, there will be a list of shortlisted candidates who passed the exam.

Applicants who took the exam can now view their results on police.rajasthan.gov.in, the department's official website.

The result was announced by the Rajasthan police on their official X (formerly, twitter) account. The post read, "Result of Computer Based Test (CBT) held on 13th and 14th June 2024 in Constable Recruitment-2023 released. The list of candidates successful in CBT has been uploaded on the department's website http://police.rajasthan.gov.in on 3rd September 2024."

How to check?

-Go to police.rajasthan.gov.in to access the Rajasthan Police website.

-Search the homepage for the "Police Constable Recruitment Exam" link.

-Select the appropriate link.

-Look for your name and roll number on the candidates' shortlist list.

-Download the list for your records going forward.

-For your records, print a copy of the list.

The Rajasthan police constable exam was conducted on June 13 and 14. The candidates for the positions of Constable Driver, Horseman, Dog Squad, and Band took a proficiency test at Range Headquarters from September 23 to September 25.

The candidates were selected after the proficiency or skill exam. Every candidate who passed the CBT showed up for the Skills Test phase of the selection procedure for the Constable positions. The Range Headquarters held a proficiency or skill test.