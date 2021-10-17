Rajasthan BJP to start series of agitations against Gehlot government

The BJP in Rajasthan has decided to start a series of agitations against the Gehlot government on October 28 and, December 15 on the eve of the 3rd anniversary of the state government. The party will also hold a state-level rally in Jaipur. The decision was taken in a meeting of the party on Sunday.

"The state government has failed miserably on the issues of law and order, crime against women, unemployment, and many others and we will protest on these issues from block to state-level," said Satish Punia, the state president of the party.

He said the party will start its agitations on the 28th of this month from block-level and from November 25-30th at the district level. The state-level rally will take place on December 15 where around 2 lakh people will gather in Jaipur while the rally will be addressed by the national-level leaders in Jaipur.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 07:22 PM IST