Rajasthan: BJP stands united as CP Joshi takes charge, asks to publicise achievements of Modi govt

Jaipur: After a long time, leaders of all factions of Rajasthan BJP were seen in a party function on Monday when the new state chief of the party CP Joshi took over the charge from his predecessor Satish Punia.

It was a show of unity by the party which has been struggling with factionalism for a long time.

The newly appointed president has also told the workers to refrain from hero worship and focus on publicising the achievements of the Modi government at the center.

Joshi's appointment to end factionalism in the party

Speaking on the occasion Joshi sought the support of senior leaders and party workers to bring the party back to power in the state and said not to put the posters of any of the leaders coming to their towns or cities and instead put up posters of programs and achievements of the Modi government.

The party has recently changed the guard in the state by appointing CP Joshi who is a two-time MP from Chittorgarh. His appointment has been taken as a bid to end the factionalism in the party before the assembly elections scheduled in December this year.

Former CM Vasundhara Raje sens congratulatory video to Joshi

Following this line the party put the show of unity in the swearing-in ceremony with the presence of the leaders of all factions including former CM Vasundhara Raje who was, although, absent due to her Navratra Puja at Datia, Madhya Pradesh but sent her video message to congratulate Joshi.



The state in charge of the party Arun Singh read out the messages of all senior leaders who could not reach the event because of the parliament session and other reasons. Joshi’s predecessor Satish Punia remained all the time with him and was given maximum time to speak and in his speech, Punia showed full confidence in the leadership of Joshi.



Raje remains on the posters of Rajasthan BJP

With the appointment of Joshi, the official posters outside the party officials have also changed with one exception former CM Vasundhara Raje is still there in the posters with new chief CP Joshi and PM Narendra Modi and party president JP Nadda.



Raje was not there on the posters a few months ago but was inducted before the party’s state-wide protest against the state government in December last year and is still there. This is being taken as an indication that the party has, although decided to contest the elections in the name of PM Modi, Raje's face will also be there despite not holding any post in the state.

