'Citizenship is Centre's subject, not of State': Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi backs CAA, contradicts Ashok Gehlot

Udaipur: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi contradicted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Joshi said that the Government of India has passed the Act and State government has to implement it as under the Constitution, citizenship is a subject of the Centre, not of the State.

"Under the Constitution, citizenship is a subject of the Centre and not of the State," said Joshi at the annual award distribution ceremony of Mira Girls College in Udaipur.

"State governments can make laws only on the subjects of the concurrent list like the Center made the law under the Motor Vehicle Act. The region of the state will not implement it, but the law is that if the central government has made a law in the corporate subject, no state can make a law against it," he added.

Rajasthan unit BJP president Satish Punia on Sunday thanked Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for his statement.