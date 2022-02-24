Rajasthan: BJP leader Satish Poonia apologies for his ‘black bride’ comment on state's budget

Jaipur: The Rajasthan BJP state president Satish Poonia has apologized for his ‘black bride’ comment that he made while reacting to the state budget on Wednesday. ‘While commenting on the budget I spoke some words that I normally don’t use while speaking and if I hurt anyone’s feeling by these words, then I sincerely apologize,’ said Poonia in a statement on Thursday.



The proceedings of the state assembly got disrupted on this issue on Thursday. The members of the ruling Congress demanded an apology from Poonia. The female members of Congress raised placards against Poonia and moved towards the well of the house. The Women and Child Welfare Minister Mamta Bhupesh said that Poonia had made indecent remarks on women he should regret this.



BJP MLAs also raised slogans against the Congress government and looking at the uproar Speaker CP Joshi had to postpone the proceedings for half an hour.



Notably, while commenting on the budget Satish Poonia, had said, "It’s an eyewash kind of budget. It looks like a black bride who has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good make-up. I can see nothing more in this budget."



Congress and Rajasthan women commission chairperson Rehana Riyaz had made a strong objection to this remark.



Gehlot gifts iPhones to MLAs, BJP returns the gift



In the meantime, a gift of CM Gehlot to all MLAs is also making headlines. Gehlot has gifted an iPhone 13 to all 200 MLAs after the budget. The BJP MLAs have decided to return this gift considering the financial burden on the government exchequer. ‘The BJP MLAs will return the iPhone given by the Congress government keeping in view the financial burden on the state government,’ tweeted state BJP president Satish Poonia.

