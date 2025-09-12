Rajasthan ATS Busts Illegal MD Drug Factory In Pratapgarh, Seizes ₹50 Crore Worth Narcotics

Jaipur: The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Rajasthan has busted an illegal factory of MD drugs in the tribal-dominated area of Pratapgarh district. The police have seized a large quantity of MD powder and chemical substances worth Rs 50 crore from the spot and arrested a wanted drug smuggler, Jamshed.

The police said that the factory was running in a hut in Tanda Bada, and the accused arrested from the spot was an absconding criminal. The police have recovered 17.4 kg of MD powder worth about Rs 50 crore, over 70 kg of chemical substances, and equipment used to make MD drugs and registered a case under the NDPS Act.

Earlier also, the police seized 11.450 kg of liquid MDMA worth Rs 40 crore, 14.770 kg of other liquid chemicals, 4.900 kg of chemicals, and 2.500 kg of white powder, along with several equipment used to make MD in the nearby area. The recovery of a large quantity of MD drugs in the tribal area has become a matter of concern for the police. The Pratapgarh District SP B. Aditya said that their teams are constantly collecting information on such activities and taking action.