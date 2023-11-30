Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: Low Voter Turnout In 50 Seats In 17 Newly Formed Districts In State May Dent Congress’ Hope

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | PTI

Jaipur: There has been a mixed response among the voters on 50 seats of 17 new districts formed in Rajasthan. The voter turnout has gone down on 23 out of 50 seats in these districts.

The Congress party was taking the formation of new districts as a game changer, but the decline in voting percentage in so many seats can spoil the party's hopes.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while replying to the discussion on the budget in March this year announced the formation of 19 new districts in Rajasthan. Of these, the districts formed by the division of Jaipur and Jodhpur were later abolished and notification of 17 new districts was issued.

Significance of newly formed districts

The formation of these districts was taken as a political masterstroke as for the first time after the formation of Rajasthan, such a large number of new districts were formed and 50 seats were being affected by this decision so it was going to directly impact one-fourth of the 200 seats in Rajasthan.

The Congress party was hoping for a good response from the voters of these newly formed districts but the voting percentage figures are telling a different story. Even the assembly constituencies that were made district headquarters like Kotputli, Phalodi and Neemkathana have shown a lesser voter turnout than in previous elections.

Resentment towards formation of new districts

It is to be mentioned here that many disputes were aroused after the announcement as people of some of the blocks were not ready to be part of new districts. There were disputes also regarding the designation of district headquarters. The decision to divide Jaipur and Jodhpur cities into two different districts was taken back as even the MLAs of Congress had opposed it.

It is believed that these disputes may have impacted the voting percentage. Political analyst Rajiv Tiwari said that the formation of new districts is such a controversial matter that it would annoy more people than it would please, and perhaps this is what has happened.

Seats in new districts where voter turnout declined:

Kotputli

Kotputli - (-) 0.16

Behrod - (-) 0.44

Bansur - (-) 4.11

Jaipur Rural

Chamum - (-) 0.24

Chaksu - (-) 1.46

Jamvaramgarh - (-)1.75

Bassi - (-) 2.07

Didwana-Kuchaman

Makrana - (-) 2.09

Neemkathana

Neemkathana - (-) 0.32

Udaipurwati-(-) 0.11

Srimadhopur - (-) 2.65

Byawar

Jaitaran - (-) 1.10

Balotra

Sivana - (-) 1.12

Phalodi

Phalodi - (-) 7.15

Lohavat - (-) 1.51

Jodhpur Rural

Bilada - (-) 2.28

Bhopalgarh-(-) 2.39

Loon - (-) 3.01

Shergarh - (-) 3.89

Anupgarh

Anupgarh - (-)3.03

Raisinghnagar - (-) 2.64

Deeg-Kumher

Earning - (-) 3.62

Gangapur City

Todabhim - (-) 0.76