Rajasthan Assembly Elections Exit Poll 2023 Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch Live

The Exit Poll Results 2023 for the recently held Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be announced at 6:30 PM on Thursday, November 30. These Exit Poll Results will give the indication of which party will form the government in the state. Elections were held in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

Elections concluded in all the five states

Elections were held in these five states from November 7 to November 30 and people voted in huge numbers. The final results of the elections in these five states, including Rajasthan, will be announced on Sunday, December 3.

74.96 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the state

Out of the 200 seats, the election was held on 199 seats in Rajasthan on Saturday (November 25) and 74.96 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the state. 74.13 per cent were held voting on polling stations while 0.83 per cent voting was held through postal ballot and home voting. There is a direct battle between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. The state also witnessed a voter turnout of over 80 per cent in six districts in Rajasthan.

Polling was postponed in Sriganganagar's Karanapur seat

Polling was postponed in Sriganganagar's Karanapur seat due to the demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kunnar. Rajasthan has a weird record that Congress would not like to repeat in the state, as no party has been elected for a second term in Rajasthan since 1993. The state has been ruled by Congress and BJP alternatively. Currently Congress is in power in the state since 2018.

Where To Watch Live

Exit Polls are declared live on various television news programs. Among these TV channels, few are most popular, these include Times Now, ABP Network, Aaj Tak, Zee News and India Today and others. You can also watch the Exit Poll results live on YouTube by searching for the live streaming of the results of various news networks. You may also follow the live developments with us on Free Press Journal.