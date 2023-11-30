Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Exit Poll 2023 LIVE Streaming: Here's When & Where To Watch | Representative image

Chhattisgarh: The eagerly awaited Exit Poll Results for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, held in two phases on November 7 and 17, are scheduled to be disclosed around 6:30 PM on Thursday (November 30). These results carry significant implications, providing insights into the potential ruling party in the state.

Phased Assembly Elections

The 90-member Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly elections took place in two phases. The first phase consisted 20 seats in 12 districts within the Naxal-infested Bastar division, witnessing a notable 78% voter turnout. Later, the second phase involved the remaining 70 constituencies, including key contenders like Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo, with a turnout of 68.15%.

Both election phases were marred by violence. In the first phase, confrontations between security forces and Maoists resulted in gunfire at multiple locations, causing injuries to security personnel. The second phase saw tragedy with the death of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police soldier in an IED blast during escort duties in the Gariaband region.

Key Contenders

The electoral battle in Chhattisgarh revolves around the incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress party, striving to maintain its governance, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, relentless in its pursuit to dethrone the Congress.

Where To Watch Exit Polls Today?

The live declaration of Exit Polls is a spectacle on various television news programs. Renowned channels such as Times Now, ABP Network, Aaj Tak, Zee News and India Today are among others telecasting these crucial results. Alternatively, audiences can access live streaming on YouTube, searching for results from diverse news networks. For real-time updates, following the developments on Free Press Journal is also an option.