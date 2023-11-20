 MP Elections 2023: EC Order Violated, Social Media Showing Exit Polls
Immediately after the election in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, exit polls are being shown on social media in complete violation of the EC order.

Updated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An order of the Election Commission (EC) that there shall not be any opinion polls or exit polls on social media before November 30 being violated by social media, and U Tube channels.

Political pundits are also showing the number of seats a particular political party is winning. A few social media are predicting the Congress government, and a few others are forecasting BJP’s victory.

The order issued in the first week of November clearly mentions that from November 7 – when the first phase of polling ended in Chhattisgarh – the electronic media, the print media and the social media shall not show or publish any exit polls till November 30.

Nevertheless, the media, especially the social media and U Tube channels, are showing exit polls, but the EC has yet to act against the guilty.

The exit polls of MP and Chhattisgarh shown on social media have gone viral.

Before the elections EC said that it was monitoring the media, but it is keeping mum.

A senior officer of the EC said that he was not aware of any exit polls shown by social media and that he would inquire into it.

