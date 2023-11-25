Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Stone-Pelting Erupts In Sikar After Cong, BJP Supporters Clash Over Bogus Voting; Visuals Surface

In the Fatehpur Shekhawati area of Sikar district in Rajasthan, a heated altercation ensued between supporters of Congress candidate Hakam Ali Khan and independent candidate Madhusudan Bhinda during the voting process, leading to a significant stone-pelting incident. In the clash, a police constable sustained a head injury.

According to information, a dispute erupted at the Bochiwala Bhavan polling booth over fraudulent voting. The controversy over bogus voting in Ward 40 escalated to the point where intense stone-pelting occurred between the two sides for almost half an hour. Continuous stone-pelting was reported near a religious site for an extended period. The Sikar police team, including DSP Rampratap Vishnai and the local police, reached the scene. During the incident, a stone hit the head of police constable Rakesh. The police force is working to pacify the situation. Several individuals were taken into custody from the scene. Candidates, including Madhusudan Bhinda, and leaders of other parties have also arrived at the scene.

No hindrance in voting, says Police

DSP Ramprasad, briefing about the situation, told news agency ANI, "There has been stone pelting among some people after a verbal clash. Some people have been disbursed, and some people have been detained. We will take strict action. The polling is underway but this place (of clashes) is away from the polling booth. There is no hindrance to voting... Those who have not cast their vote yet should go and vote. Security would be provided for everyone."

Fatehpur has seen 55.96 per cent voter turnout till 3 PM.

Until 3 pm on Saturday, over 55.63 percent of the electorate had participated in the Rajasthan assembly elections, according to officials. The voting process for 199 assembly constituencies commenced at 7 am, and the official reported a voting percentage of 55.63 by 3 pm.

Jaisalmer sees highest voter turnout

Jaisalmer & Dholpur districts were leading with 63.48 per cent & 62.75 per cent voter turnout respectively.

Pali and Jalore districts were lagging behind with 49.79 per cent and 52.23 per cent voter turnout respectively.

Fate of 1,862 candidates to be decided

In the initial two hours, nearly 10 percent of voters exercised their right, reaching close to 25 percent by 11 am and surpassing 40 percent by 1 pm. The voting will persist until 6 pm.

This Saturday, polling is underway in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies in the state. More than 5.25 crore voters will play a crucial role in determining the fate of 1,862 candidates contesting in these 199 seats.