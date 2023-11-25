 Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Over 55 Per Cent Votes Cast Till 3 PM, Jaisalmer Leads The Way
HomeIndiaRajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Over 55 Per Cent Votes Cast Till 3 PM, Jaisalmer Leads The Way

Jaisalmer & Dholpur districts were leading with 63.48 per cent & 62.75 per cent voter turnout respectively.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Beawar: Villagers show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, at Sendra village in Beawar district, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. | PTI

Until 3 pm on Saturday, over 55.63 percent of the electorate had participated in the Rajasthan assembly elections, according to officials. The voting process for 199 assembly constituencies commenced at 7 am, and the official reported a voting percentage of 55.63 by 3 pm.

Jaisalmer sees highest voter turnout

Jaisalmer & Dholpur districts were leading with 63.48 per cent & 62.75 per cent voter turnout respectively.

Pali and Jalore districts were lagging behind with 49.79 per cent and 52.23 per cent voter turnout respectively.

Fate of 1,862 candidates to be decided

In the initial two hours, nearly 10 percent of voters exercised their right, reaching close to 25 percent by 11 am and surpassing 40 percent by 1 pm. The voting will persist until 6 pm.

This Saturday, polling is underway in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies in the state. More than 5.25 crore voters will play a crucial role in determining the fate of 1,862 candidates contesting in these 199 seats.

Polling postponed in Karanpur due to Cong candidate's demise

Due to the demise of the Congress candidate, polling in the Karanpur assembly constituency in Sriganganagar has been postponed, and the votes will be counted on December 3.

article-image

