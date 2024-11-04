Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot Accuses BJP Of Weakening Congress Welfare Schemes, Counters PM Modi's 'Unrealistic Promises' Criticism

Ashok Gehlot | FPJ

Former CM of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot in a counter to PM Modi's statement accusing Congress of making unrealistic promises has alleged that It is very sad to see a Prime Minister making such statement whose government has failed to keep up the promises made to the public in 2014 and 2019. Gehlot has also accused the BJP government of Rajasthan of weakening the welfare schemes of the Congress government.

In an open letter to PM Modi on X Gehlot said' The Congress Government in Rajasthan had the track record of fulfilling its promises for an inclusive vision for social and economic justice. The party’s vision and its policy oriented approach were documented in its manifesto. In every tenure, after the formation of the government in Rajasthan, the party manifesto was discussed in the first cabinet meeting, and it was made the policy document of the Government.

Accusing the BJP government of Rajasthan of weakening the welfare schemes of Congress government Gehlot said "In Rajasthan, the BJP Government has weakened all the schemes of the Congress Government, due to which there is a strong reaction among the public. You should get a study done among the people of Rajasthan to find out the level of anguish among the people due to the closure of Congress Govt’s schemes which were implemented according to our manifesto.

'Advising PM to implement the Congress government's schemes in the country, Gehlot said that his Government in Rajasthan made many such unique schemes in the field of social security and healthcare, which the central government should study and implement across the country. OPS is one such scheme which has boosted social security of the employees in the state.

'Social security was the theme of governance, and the law of Social Security Pension and Minimum Income was made during the congress Govt. In the Ayushman Yojana of the Government of India, only elderly people above the age of 70 years are being given free insurance of only Rs 5 lakh, whereas in Rajasthan, cashless insurance of Rs 25 lakh was implemented by the Congress Govt. for everyone,' said Gehlot.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a recent statement had said that Congress has been 'badly exposed' before the people as it made such election promises to them, which cannot be to fulfilled. Countering Gehlot, his arch political rival as MP from Jodhpur and union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said it seems that some people have been deeply hurt by the Prime Minister's words. Shekhawat took a dig at the alleged unemployment rate, paper leak incidents and crimes during Gehlot's tenure as chief minister, Shekhawat said 'your lies were exposed in Haryana as well. The false promises of Congress are being exposed across the country and lotus are blooming.'