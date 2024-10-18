 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Senior Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Criticises Election Commission Over Tight Poll Schedule; Watch Video
Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan's ex-chief minister Ashok Gehlot | X

Jaipur: Former CM of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has questioned the timing of Maharashtra Assembly elections and said that the attitude of Election Commission is not good.

Interacting with the media Gehlot said that the schedule of the Maharashtra polls has been so tight that the winning party will have only two days to form the government as the November 26 is the last day of the state assembly.

“It is very surprising that you are conducting elections just two days before the tenure of the Assembly. Sometimes recounting also happens. Candidates may also have complaints. This in itself indicates that the attitude of the Election Commission is not good,” said Gehlot adding that Election Commission did the opposite in Haryana. The Elections of Haryana and Maharashtra should have been conducted together.

Notably, Gehlot has been made senior observe of the party for the Mumbai and Konkan regions in Maharashtra.

