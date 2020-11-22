Rajasthan: 80 cows die at cowshed in Churu

At least 80 cows died at a shelter in Bilyoobas village of Rajasthan's Churu district due to unknown reasons on Saturday.

"The matter is being investigated to ascertain if the deaths were due to food poisoning, any disease or other reason," Sardarshahar Tehsildar Kutendra Kanwar told ANI.

"The samples of the food given to the cows have been sent to a lab for a test," she added.