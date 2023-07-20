Rajasthan: 44 Wetlands Across 19 Districts Notified As 'Kidney Of Landscape' & 'Biological Supermarket'

Twitter

Jaipur: Renowned for its deserts and rich cultural heritage, Rajasthan, India's largest state, has now taken centre stage for its remarkable wetlands. The Department of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change has officially recognised 44 wetlands spread across 19 districts in the state, bestowing them with the titles of "Kidney of the Landscape" and "Biological Supermarket."

The draft notification of these wetlands was issued on World Water Day in March this year, and now the final notification has been released by the state government.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Shikhar Agarwal said that taking a historic step in the field of conservation and integrated management of wetlands, a list a of total of 44 notified wetlands has been released in 19 districts of the state.

Wetland to improve ecological system in the state

"44 wetlands would improve the ecological system in the state and a better food chain would be available for wildlife," said Agarwal adding that wetlands, which are known as the kidneys of the earth, play an important role in maintaining the natural balance, as well as in environmental protection, water harvesting and purification.

Although a large part of the state is desert, the southern and eastern part of the state has a good number of water bodies and forests so most of the notified wetlands are in this part of the state. A maximum of 12 wetlands are in the Baran district.

The list of wetlands

Eklera Sagar, Kotrapar Talab, Bethali Dam, Hinglot Dam, Utavali Dam, Sehrol Dam, Garda Talab, Niyana Talai, Nahargarh, Teja Ji Ki Talai, Pushkar Talab, Lhasi Dam in Baran, Devi Kund Sagar and Sursagar under Bikaner district. , Naval Sagar Lake under Bundi district, Mangalwad Talab in Chittorgarh district, Kishan Kareri, Barwai Lake, Gambhiri Dam, Sabela Talab in Dungarpur district, Kaylana and Surpura under Jodhpur district, Bird Sanctuary Kenwas under Kota, Kishore Sagar, Hanotia, in Nagaur district Didwana (Khalda), Lakhotia Talab and Lordia Talab in Pali district, Rajyawas and Raghav Sagar under Rajsamand district, Rewasa in Sikar district, Budhsagar, Bisalpur, Chandlai, Motisagar, Galvania, Tordi Sagar in Tonk district, Menar Talab Wetland Complex in Udaipur district, Chawandia in Bhilwara district, Kesariawad in Pratapgarh district, Lakherao Talab in Sirohi district, Bada Talab in Ajmer district, Rankhar in Jalore district, Badbela Talab in Jhalawar district.

Prohibited activities

According to the notification, there will be a ban on any kind of encroachment in the wetland and surrounding areas, on setting up any new industry and expansion of existing industries. Along with this, collection and disposal of solid, hazardous, and e-waste will be prohibited. Food items given by common people to fish and migratory birds will be prohibited. Commercial mining, stone quarrying along with crushing units will also be banned. There will be an effective ban on any type of hunting. All commercial activities that emit pollution including activities that reduce the area and potential of wetlands will be prohibited. Also, any type of groundwater extraction will be prohibited.

What are wetlands?

Known as the "Kidney of the Landscape" and "Biological Supermarket", such moist and marshy land, is partially or filled with water throughout the year. Wetlands are ecosystems that absorb excess water during floods.

