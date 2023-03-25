Rajasthan: 3 missiles misfire during Army exercise in Jaisalmer; probe ordered | ANI

On Friday, three missiles were misfired during an Army exercise at the Pokhran field shooting range in Jaisalmer.

According to officials, three ground-to-air missiles fell in separate locations in Jaisalmer during an Army practice. While the wreckage of two missiles has been discovered, the third is still missing.

"A case of Missile misfire was reported while a unit was undertaking its annual field firing today," a defence spokesperson said.

Three missiles blew up in the sky

According to sources, the three missiles blew up in the sky and landed outside the shooting range. One missile was discovered in a field near Ajasar hamlet, outside the firing range. The second missile's wreckage was discovered in a deserted area near Satyaya village.

Despite the fact that no one was killed, pits were formed on the field where they landed.

An inquiry is underway to determine the precise cause of the incident.

"No damage rendered to any personnel and property. The issue is being investigated," said Indian Army officials.

