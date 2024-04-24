Rajasthan: 2 Health Officials Suspended After Pregnant Women Delivers Baby On Bench Outside Bundi Hospital

Pixabay

Jaipur: The Medical and Health Department in Rajasthan on Monday suspended a doctor and an ANM staff after a woman delivered a baby on a bench outside the Nainwa sub-district hospital in Bundi district.

Health officials said that instead of taking her to the delivery room, the pregnant woman who was in labour was asked to sit on a bench outside the hospital on Sunday.

Taking the matter seriously, the Additional Chief Secretary in the Medical and Health Department, Shubhra Singh, has constituted a probe committee to look into the case.

Information about the case was sought from the District Collector of Bundi while the Nainwa sub-divisional officer was asked to submit a report. Based on the information received from the officials, the department has taken strict action against a doctor and an ANM staff found guilty in the matter, said Director of Public Health, Ravi Prakash Mathur.

Senior medical officer Murarilal Meena and ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) Kusumlata Sharma, who were on duty at the hospital at the time of the incident, have been suspended with immediate effect.

Also, Nainwa PMO Samundar Lal Meena has been replaced by senior medical officer Krishna Kumar.

Mathur said that notices have also been issued to other nursing staff, including Gayatri Meena, Kela Devi Meena, Shivdutt, Kaushalya Gurjar, and Hemant Mahawar.