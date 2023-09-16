Rajasthan: 180-Year-Old Sawai Mansingh Town Hall, Accountant’s Office To Remain With State Govt, Rules High Court

Jaipur: The 180-year-old building of Sawai Mansingh Town Hall (Old Assembly) and the Accountant's Office located in Jaipur city will remain with the state government, said the Rajasthan High Court, rejecting the petitions of former royal family members on Friday.

The High Court bench of Justice Narendra Kumar Dhaddha, while giving its verdict on the petitions of Padmini Devi and others, said that both these properties will remain with the government.

Properties should be returned

The Jaipur Royal family in its appeal had stated that the Town Hall and the Accountant's Office located in the Jaleb Chowk complex in Jaipur were considered private property under the Covenant and given on license to the government. According to this, the government had to maintain the building. But now the government is not using the property for the purpose it was given, so these properties should be returned to the Royal family.

The Additional Advocate General Rajesh Maharishi argued that the government has got this property from the Covenant and not through license and it cannot be challenged in any court. The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly was not in existence on the day the Covenant was written. In such a situation, the government is free to make any use of the above premises.

Verdict in govt’ favour

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court reserved the decision on August 4. While delivering the verdict on Friday, the court ruled in favour of the government.

It is mentioned that before the year 2000, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly was being run in Sawai Mansingh Town Hall. Then it was shifted to the new building in the Lal Kothi area of Jaipur.

The Royal family of Jaipur presented a claim in the court to return the Town Hall. The subordinate court had rejected the application for a temporary injunction of the Royal Family so they appealed against this in the High Court.

